e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Suppression of Sikhs will intensify separate territory demand: SGPC magazine

Suppression of Sikhs will intensify separate territory demand: SGPC magazine

The editorial was written to raise the issue of eviction of Sikh farmers in UP.

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:56 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Increase in suppression of Sikhs in the country will lead to intensification of demand for independent territory among them, the monthly magazine of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has stated in its recent editorial.

This has come around a month after the gurdwara body president Gobind Singh Longowal endorsed the remark made by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in favour of Khalistan, the idea of an independent Sikh state.

Written by its editor Satwinder Singh Phoolpur, the editorial appeared in the July 2020 edition of the magazine titled Gurmat Parkash. It raises the issue of confiscation of farmland of scores of Sikh farmers living in Uttar Pardesh by Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

Strongly lodging protest against the UP government’s move, the editorial reads, “Seizing land of the Sikhs by the government is not an action that has been taken all of a sudden. This is the policy of the government to eliminate the Sikhs….This environment of alienation has given rise to demand of independent territory for Sikhs. As suppression on Sikhs increases, the demand for independent territory will get more intensified.”

“Today they have seized farmland and tomorrow they take over outlets, factories and other Sikh establishment, if we keep mum,” it further reads.

top news
Work on new Parliament begins, construction to start post winter session
Work on new Parliament begins, construction to start post winter session
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In