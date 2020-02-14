e-paper
Chandigarh

Supreme Court refuses interim relief to Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Bench says it will consider a medical report from AIIMS on the health condition of Kumar after completing the hearing in the Sabarimala reference matter

chandigarh Updated: Feb 14, 2020 12:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi high court on December 17, 2018.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant interim bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, and said it will hear his bail plea in summer vacations.

A bench, comprising chief justice SA Bobde, justice BR Gavai and justice Surya Kant, also said it will consider a medical report from AIIMS on the health condition of Kumar after completing the hearing in the Sabarimala reference matter.

Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi high court on December 17, 2018.

The case in which he was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi cantonment’s Raj Nagar Part-I area on November 1 and 2 in 1984, and the burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

The anti-Sikh riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.

