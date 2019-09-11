Surveillance project Phase 3: 74 hi-tech cameras to augment vigil in Panchkula in 2 months

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 00:37 IST

The Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) kickstarted the work under the third phase of the surveillance project on Tuesday.

Under this phase, a total of 74 high definition cameras including 52 box cameras, eight automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and 14 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras will be installed at several points within a network of nine kilometres of optic fibre cable ring. The work worth ₹2.4 crore will be completed within two months.

MLA Gian Chand Gupta launched the third phase at a function in Sector 11 here. He was accompanied by MC commissioner-cum-administrator Rajesh Jogpal.

Under the third phase, the locations where the new cameras will be installed include market areas of Sectors 7, 9, 10, 11, 14 and 15. Also, ANPR cameras will be installed at multiple entry and exit points including, Panchkula-Zirakpur border, police check post at Peer Muchhala near Sector 20, Baltana road entry and exit in Sector 19 and Manimajra and Mansa Devi Complex point.

Earlier under the second phase, 323 new high-definition cameras worth ₹13.6 crore were installed in March this year at 30 different locations in Panchkula city, besides Pinjore, Kalka, Barwala, Ramgarh, Morni T-point and Raipur Rani.

ADVANCED FEATURES

Jogpal said, “An advanced tactical surveillance system that offers a wide range of capabilities, including face recognition, human body recognition and object identification will be installed at most critical locations in consultation with the police department.”

“The major features which will be added into the system are identifying and alerting persons of interest (POIs), performing historic video analysis for forensic purposes, finding all repeated appearances of certain individuals and recognise anomaly in real-time,” he said.

“The device can alert security forces command and control centres. The system will also track POI’s route throughout multiple cameras using body recognition and alert about unattended objects. “The technology is being provided by one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence systems providers from Israel. This will be used at some select locations as a pilot project,” he added.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 00:37 IST