Survey for decongesting arterial roads in Noida to begin today

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:37 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority Wednesday said that the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) is likely to start a survey of city’s three arterial roads — Master Plan-1, Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera Road and Road Number Six with an aim to better traffic management by Friday.

In January 2019, the authority engaged the CRRI for survey work on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to make this stretch safe and smooth for motorists. Now that the expressway survey is done, the agency will focus on these roads.

The CRRI will suggest short-term, mid-term and long-term ways to decongest these three roads, which witness congestion daily, which becomes worse during peak hours in the morning and evening.

“The CRRI will collect data on vehicular numbers, hurdles in smooth flow of traffic, design faults and causes of jams on these three main roads. Once the data is collected, the agency will prepare its report suggesting ways to improve the traffic flow,” Nathu Singh, head of traffic cell, said.

The survey will cover Master Plan-1 stretch from DND Flyway to Sector 12/22; the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera Road stretch from Delhi-Noida border to Noida-Greater Noida border, and Road Number Six stretch from NH-24 to Sector 71 junction. The CRRI is likely to submit its report in three months.

Motorists coming from Ghaziabad to Noida via Road Number Six encounter jams till Indirapuram from 9am to 10.30am. The authority wants CRRI to suggest ways to address the congestion issue.

“Within three months, the CRRI will give short-term suggestions which will provide quick relief from congestion. The mid-term suggestions include changes in design or removal of traffic signals. Long term solutions include construction of underpass or flyover and will be implemented in two years to give permanent relief from jams,” Singh said.