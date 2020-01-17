Suspecting infidelity, Bijnor man murders wife, commits suicide in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 01:12 IST

Piqued by his wife’s infidelity, a 21-year-old man strangled her to death at their house and later ended his life by jumping in front of a train on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Shaba Khair, 20, a native of Meerut, and Faizan, a native of Bijnour, Uttar Pradesh, who was a daily wager. The couple lived in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula.

Police said Faizan strangled his wife using a mobile phone charger’s cord around 10am and left home. Around 12.30pm, a neighbour visited the couple’s house and was shocked to find Shaba lying dead on the bed with a wire wrapped around her neck.

The neighbours alerted the police, following which a team from the Sector 16 police post reached the spot, and moved the body to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Around noon, the Chandigarh Government Railway Police (GRP) were informed of a suicide on a railway track at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran.

“A team rushed to the spot and found Faizan screaming in pain as his arm and legs were severed by a moving train. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh,” said Naresh Kumar, SHO, Chandigarh GRP.

HAD CONFRONTED WIFE

Officials privy to the investigation said Faizan had come to know a few days ago that Shaba had an affair with a man in Meerut. When he confronted her on Wednesday night, it led to an altercation. The couple fought again the next morning, when Faizan killed her in a fit of rage, police said.

Inspector Naveen Saharan, SHO, Sector 14, Panchkula, said, “The man killed his wife on suspicion of infidelity and later committed suicide at a railway track. So far, we have not received any complaint from both the families. Further investigation is underway.”

Police have informed Shaba’s family in Meerut. So far, no FIR has been lodged in the absence of a complaint.

GRP SHO Naresh Kumar said they had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

MET MAN’S FAMILY A DAY BEFORE

Police said the couple had visited Faizan’s family, who live in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, on Wednesday evening.

His father Dilshad told the police that they did not find anything amiss between his son and daughter-in-law. “Their marriage anniversary was approaching, so we bought them new clothes and footwear. I met them again at the local vegetable market in the evening, and everything was fine. I don’t know what happened overnight,” he said.

The father said he received a call from the Chandigarh GRP around 1pm about Faizan’s suicide. “When I visited his house in Rajiv Colony, I found it locked. On asking neighbours, we came to know that he had killed his wife and her body had been taken away by the police,” he added.