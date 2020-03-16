Suspecting infidelity, labourer murders 35-year-old wife in Ludhiana, held

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:28 IST

A labourer was arrested for murdering his wife after accusing her of infidelity, at their home in Aam Vihar colony at Pakhowal road in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Tara Devi, 35. The couple had a 13-year-old daughter, who was not at home at the time of incident.

After committing the crime, the accused identified as Vijay Prakash informed his neighbour about the incident and fled the spot. He then rushed to their house and found the woman lying in a pool of blood. He raised the alarm and dialled 100.

The police said that the accused had committed the crime in an inebriated condition. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP- city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that Vijay had accused his wife of cheating with her nephew Deepak.

Teja said that on Sunday Vijay and Deepak landed in a spat. After Deepak left their house, Vijay bludgeoned her wife with a pan suspecting infidelity. On Monday morning, the police arrested Vijay from Pakhowal road while he was trying to escape.

A case under Section of 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sadar police station.