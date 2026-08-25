My favourite 5 kurta sets for Raksha Bandhan: Here are the ones worth buying to ring in the festival in style

My favourite 5 kurta sets for Raksha Bandhan: Here are the ones worth buying (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Raksha Bandhan is a high-stakes style balancing act. The morning starts early with traditional puja rituals on the floor, quickly moves into dodging your brother’s messy sweet-coated hands, and inevitably ends in an intense multi-hour family selfie session where the lighting has to be just right. You need an ethnic ensemble that looks like high-end couture in photographs, yet feels as effortless as loungewear while you navigate family banter, heavy meals, and sticky temperatures. You shouldn't have to choose between suffocating in heavy, scratchy zardozi or looking underwhelmingly underdressed in basic home wear. So if you’re obsessed with soft, breathable daytime cottons, sleek structured silhouettes that resist creases all day, or flared Anarkali-style cuts built for maximum movement (and extra mithai), we’ve curated the ultimate lowdown on 5 stand-out kurta sets. These pieces hit the exact sweet spot between all-day comfort, witty modern charm, and serious festive glamour. Kurta sets for Raksha Bandhan

The Vibe: Soft Girl Aesthetic Meets Traditional Rituals If heavy sequins sound like a personal nightmare for a warm morning ceremony, Schiffli embroidery is your absolute best friend. This 100% pure cotton set keeps things light, breezy, and effortlessly pretty with its delicate eyelet craft. The Fit and Feel: Pure cotton that actually lets your skin breathe while you sit through the rituals. Why Your Photos Will Thank You: Schiffli captures ambient light beautifully without giving off that tacky flash glare. Style Hack: Skip the heavy gold. Throw on chunky oxidised silver jhumkas and soft pastel juttis.

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The Vibe: Minimalist Drama Queen Solid colours are low-key fashion royalty because they let your accessories do all the talking. This set keeps the lines crisp, modern, and completely crease-free through long travel hours. The Fit and Feel: Smooth, structured poly-blend that stays tailored from breakfast to dinner, no ironing panic required. Why Your Photos Will Thank You: Rich solid blocks of colour create a sharp, striking contrast in group family photos. Style Hack: Go loud on the neckpiece. A multi-layered Kundan choker instantly upgrades this minimalist canvas into festive haute couture.

The Vibe: The "I Have My Life Together" Classic BIBA is that reliable bestie who never fails you on a family occasion. Known for sharp tailoring and print harmonies, this set leans straight into timeless Indian ethnic elegance. The Fit and Feel: Premium, lined fabric with structured seams that hug in all the right places while leaving room for extra mithai. Why Your Photos Will Thank You: Traditional motifs paired with clean border trims never look dated in family albums. Style Hack: Pair with warm gold chandbalis, a slick low bun, and metallic block heels.

The Vibe: Twirl-Ready Festive Flair Straight cuts too restrictive when sitting on the floor for the tikka? Nermosa’s flared A-line silhouette brings all the movement, drama, and instant elegance of a lightweight Anarkali. The Fit and Feel: A rich Viscose Silk top balanced by a weightless Chanderi Cotton printed dupatta. Why Your Photos Will Thank You: Flares automatically give you dynamic, fluid movement shots, cue the aesthetic reel footage. Style Hack: Embellished platform wedges elevate the hem off the ground and keep your posture long and sleek.

The Vibe: Cool, Calm, and Unbothered Tired of the standard yellow-red-pink festive palette? Swapping to a cool, deep blue instantly sets you apart in the sea of warm tones. The Fit and Feel: Ultra-soft cotton blend tailored into a sleek, elongating straight cut. Why Your Photos Will Thank You: Deep blue highlights skin tones effortlessly and pops cleanly against traditional indoor decor. Style Hack: Stick to a monochromatic look; pearl drops, silver accents, and a sleek center part. Mastering your Raksha Bandhan look: Pro styling tips Nailing your festive outfit goes beyond just picking the right kurta set, it’s all about how you bring the entire ensemble together. For daytime puja ceremonies, stick to lightweight jewelry like oxidised silver jhumkas or classic pearl drops, saving heavy Kundan neckpieces for evening family gatherings. If you’re wearing a straight-cut suit, opt for traditional leather juttis or embellished Kolhapuris to keep the classic aesthetic intact; for flared A-line or Anarkali cuts, platform wedges or block heels will lift the hemline and elongate your frame gracefully in photographs. Don't forget hair and makeup: a sleek low bun with fresh flowers (gajra) or soft beach waves instantly elevates your ethnic charm without looking overdone. Finally, keep a stylish potli or envelope clutch handy to hold your essentials, and your gift envelopes while keeping your hands free for the thali and festivities. Similar stories for you: Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style I tried Fabindia's most wearable summer style: Here's my honest verdict of all 3; a kurta set, a midi dress and a saree Wardrobe essential for festive season

Kurta sets for Raksha Bandhan: FAQs How do I stop my pure cotton ethnic sets from getting wrinkled before photos? Steam your suit the night before and hang it up. If traveling long distances in the car, smooth out the back of your kurta under your seatbelt, or slip into your festive top right before arriving at the venue. Can I reuse these ethnic sets for post-festive occasions? Absolutely. Style the kurtas with regular jeans for work, pair printed dupattas with basic plain tunics, or wear the trousers under long button-up shirts for casual days out. What’s the easiest way to make an affordable kurta set look expensive? Focus on accessories. Swap out plain dupattas for heavy textured ones, wear well-structured footwear instead of casual slippers, and add high-shine metallic or stone jewelry. Are A-line kurtas better than straight cuts for festive feasts? Yes! A-line silhouettes float away from the waist, giving you complete freedom to enjoy festive sweets without feeling restricted by a tight seam.