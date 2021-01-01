e-paper
Suspended SDO ends life at Sonepat jail

Suspended SDO ends life at Sonepat jail



cities Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 04:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 30-year-old suspended SDO of Panipat refinery, who was lodged in a Sonepat jail in connection with the dowry death of his wife, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his barrack, jail authorities said on Thursday.

Jail superintendent Satvinder Godara said the SDO’s father is also lodged in the same jail after his wife committed suicide, accusing her in-laws of asking dowry.

“The SDO was lodged in the jail for the last two and a half months. His family members have demanded a fair inquiry into the matter. He was served food with other inmates on Wednesday and then he went inside his barrack. His body was spotted yesterday. We have started an investigation at our own level and a magisterial probe is also being conducted,” the Sonepat jail superintendent said.

