Home / Cities / Suspicious husband killed woman found dead in Dera Bassi pond: Police

Suspicious husband killed woman found dead in Dera Bassi pond: Police

Killed her in a fit of rage by hitting her head with a small LPG cylinder, fled with his two daughters to Haryana, say police

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The woman found dead in a pond in Saidpura village of Dera Bassi on May 15 was murdered by her husband who suspected her of infidelity, police said on Friday.

The accused, Jagmohan Singh, was arrested from Barwala Road on Friday and had confessed to killing his wife, Veena Devi, 28, said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satinder Singh, SHO, Dera Bassi.

Police had already arrested Jagmohan’s mother and sister on June 1.

The SHO said Jagmohan was a native of Khushepur in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district. The couple and their two daughters were living in a rented accommodation in Saidpura village for four years.

“On May 12, the accused had a heated argument with his wife, and in a fit of rage, hit her head with a small LPG cylinder, killing her on the spot. He took the body on a cart and dumped it in a village pond,” the cop said.

After the incident, he fled to Yamunanagar with his two daughters and later left the children at their relatives’ place in Pehowa, Haryana.

He was returning home on Friday to pick some things when police intercepted him on the way and arrested him.

He will be produced in court on Saturday.

