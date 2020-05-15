Woman’s body found floating in Dera Bassi pond

cities

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:04 IST

The half-naked body of an unidentified woman was found floating in a pond in Saidpura village in Dera Bassi on Friday morning.

Police said the woman was tied to a chair and then thrown into the pond.

The body was spotted by a few villagers, who sounded the police.

It was fished out and moved to the mortuary at the Dera Bassi civil hospital where it will be kept for 72 hours for identification before an autopsy is conducted.

Investigators said the body appeared to be around 10 days old. Police are working to identify the deceased.