Home / Cities / SUV crushes woman to death in Ludhiana

SUV crushes woman to death in Ludhiana

Victim’s husband has demanded a murder case to be added to the FIR or they will stage a protest against the police on Monday.

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A Mahindra Bolero crushed a 45-year-old woman to death while trying to escape after thrashing her landlord’s son in Guru Nanak Pura on Bhamian road on Saturday night, the police said.

The accused fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against the accused.

The victim was identified as Nisha Shekhawat of Guru Nanak Pura. She along with her husband, Vinod Shekhawat, a garment trader, and two children had been living on the first floor of a rented accommodation in the area. Their landlords lived on the ground floor.

Vinod Shekhawat said that Pankaj, their landlord’s son, had got into a scuffle with a group of youngsters a few days back. On Saturday night, five miscreants came in a Mahindra Bolero, barged into the house and thrashed Pankaj.

Vinod added that when the accused tried to escape from the spot, the locals tried to stop their vehicle. His wife Nisha was also present on the street. The accused hit his wife and crushed her to death, and fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have identified three accused, Johny, Sunny and Gurdeep. Two of their accomplices were yet to be identified, he added. Landlord’s son Pankaj sustained injuries, but is said to be stable.

The ASI added that a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was lodged. A manhunt has been launched for the arrest of the accused.

Victim’s husband has demanded a murder case to be added to the FIR or they will stage a protest against the police on Monday. He alleged that the accused had hit Nisha with the intention to murder.

