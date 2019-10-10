e-paper
SUV in Majithia’s cavalcade hits truck, CISF personnel killed

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Moga
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, deployed in the security detail of former Punjab revenue minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, was killed after their Toyota Innova collided with a truck on the Kotkapura bypass bridge, in Moga, after midnight on Wednesday. The cavalcade comprised four SUVs; Majithia, who was in another SUV, is unhurt.

The car involved in the mishap was the escort vehicle, but had been left behind, and had five CISF men on board. The victim is Guddu Kumar, 34, of Bihar; the injured are Kamal Kant, Vimal, Gurbhej Singh and Digvijay.

Majithia was on his way to Muktsar from Jalandhar. “Majithia is safe. He was coming to Muktsar, when the incident took place, where he was scheduled to stay for the night. He was to address rallies in Jalalabad on Thursday,” said SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana.  

DSP (city) Paramjit Singh Sandhu said a case had been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who is absconding. “The injured were admitted to the Moga Civil Hospital after the accident, before being referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana,” he added.

A case has been registered under sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC at the Moga City South police station. 

Majithia is safe. He was going to Muktsar from Jalandhar. He was to address rallies in Jalalabad on Thursday.

Parambans Singh Romana, SAD leader

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:56 IST

