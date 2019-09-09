Swaraj India’s Jan Sarokar Abhiyan reaches Panchkula

cities

Swaraj India’s Jan Sarokar Abhiyan, organised under the party’s national president Yogendra Yadav, reached Panchkula on Sunday.

Yogendra Yadav said the Khattar government, which did not ensure remunerative prices of the crops to the farmers, did not provide work to the unemployed, did not respect women and pushed Haryana into debt, has no moral right to seek blessings of the public during Jan Ashirwaad Yatra.

Party state president Rajiv Godara said Swaraj India promised to give one-third of its tickets to youth and one-third to women.

Swaraj India state general secretary Deepak Lamba said Yogendra Yadav had invited Manohar Lal Khattar for an open debate on the question of unemployment in Haryana.

Panchkula constituency’s Swaraj India candidate Madhu Anand said she will fight for the rights of women, youth and disadvantaged groups.

