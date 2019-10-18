e-paper
Swargate police nab two for allegedly stealing goods worth Rs 58 lakh

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Swargate police on Wednesday night arrested two persons for allegedly stealing gold and valuables estimated to be worth Rs 58 lakh.

According to the police, the two were found loitering in suspicious circumstances at Swargate bus depot. The accused have been identified as Upmendra Rambir Parmar (21), a resident of Kalbadevi, Mumbai and Gorakh Gopalsingh Parmar (22), a resident of Solapur.

The patrol team found gold, silver and valuables worth Rs 58 lakh in their possession while they were standing at the Swargate bus stop.

The duo were questioned and the two failed at offering satisfactory answers. On further interrogation, the duo confessed to have stolen cash and valuables. A case has been lodged against the accused at Swargate police station.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 17:18 IST

