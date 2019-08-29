e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 29, 2019

Taj Mahal becomes first Indian monument with breastfeeding room

Union minister for Tourism and Culture inaugurated the breast-feeding centre at the Taj Mahal.

lucknow Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
Taj Mahal now has a breast-feeding centre.
Taj Mahal now has a breast-feeding centre. (Ranvijay Singh/HT Photos)
         

Union minister of state for tourism and culture Prahlad Singh on Thursday inaugurated a breast-feeding centre at Taj Mahal, which became the first monument in the country to have such a facility for child care.

He reviewed various facilities for tourists visiting the monument and assured all support for activities leading to tourism promotion in the Taj city.

The minister was accompanied by MPs from Agra and Fatehpur Sikri – SP Singh Baghel and Rajkumar Chahar.

“We have exclusive sites all over the nation, which can attract tourists. But we also have to pay attention to the infrastructure available for tourists so that the world’s perception about our monuments and cities changes,” emphasized Singh while holding a meeting with various tourism trade associations.

“The Archaeological Survey of India would be cooperate towards innovative ideas to make monuments more attractive for tourists. But we have to respect Supreme Court’s orders aimed at conservation of monuments,” stated the minister.

“Union minister of state for tourism and culture Prahlad Singh took keen interest in tourism promotion in Agra. He was open to discussions when there was a demand for illuminating monuments during night hours besides having laser shows at Agra Fort, Sikandra and Fatehpur Sikri,” stated Agra MP, SP Singh Baghel, who placed various tourism related issues before the minister on Thursday.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 19:28 IST

tags
more from lucknow
top news
    trending topics
    Fit India MovementNational Sports DayNarendra ModiJoker trailerShahid KapoorArvind KejriwalRRBSSC JHTVirat KohliXiaomi Redmi Note 8Kargil GirlPriyanka ChopraGanesh Chaturthi 2019INX Media CasePakistanDhyan ChandReliance Jio FiberSaaho Review
    don't miss