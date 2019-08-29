Taj Mahal becomes first Indian monument with breastfeeding room

lucknow

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:21 IST

Union minister of state for tourism and culture Prahlad Singh on Thursday inaugurated a breast-feeding centre at Taj Mahal, which became the first monument in the country to have such a facility for child care.

He reviewed various facilities for tourists visiting the monument and assured all support for activities leading to tourism promotion in the Taj city.

The minister was accompanied by MPs from Agra and Fatehpur Sikri – SP Singh Baghel and Rajkumar Chahar.

“We have exclusive sites all over the nation, which can attract tourists. But we also have to pay attention to the infrastructure available for tourists so that the world’s perception about our monuments and cities changes,” emphasized Singh while holding a meeting with various tourism trade associations.

“The Archaeological Survey of India would be cooperate towards innovative ideas to make monuments more attractive for tourists. But we have to respect Supreme Court’s orders aimed at conservation of monuments,” stated the minister.

“Union minister of state for tourism and culture Prahlad Singh took keen interest in tourism promotion in Agra. He was open to discussions when there was a demand for illuminating monuments during night hours besides having laser shows at Agra Fort, Sikandra and Fatehpur Sikri,” stated Agra MP, SP Singh Baghel, who placed various tourism related issues before the minister on Thursday.

