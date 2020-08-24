Takht calls for social boycott of preacher Dhadrianwale

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:38 IST

MRITSAR The Akal Takht on Monday directed the Sikh community to boycott noted Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale unless he seeks clemency for his ‘objectionable’ remarks.

After a meeting of Sikh clergymen, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “As per the report submitted by the sub-committee constituted to probe the statements made by Bhai Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale, he has made unfair statements on the Sikh principles and did not turn up for clarification. As per the decision taken by Panj Singh Sahiban, Sikh sangat across the world is directed to not attend his congregation, listen him or share his videos on social media until he apologises for his remarks.”

“If anyone organises his congregation and any untoward incident happens there, he will be responsible for it. If Dhadrianwale does not stop making the objectionable remarks, stringent action will be taken against him,” he said.

Same verdict was pronounced for Dhadrianwale’s aide and UK-based Sikh preacher Harinder Singh, head of Nirvair Khalsa Jatha. Harinder Singh had made objectionable remarks on Guru Nanak and was banned in the gurdwaras across the UK.

On the unauthorised printing of Guru Granth Sahib’s saroop in Canada, the Sikh clergy directed Ripudaman Singh Malik and his aide Balwant Singh Pandher who had printed the saroops to send their clarification in a month. Also, both have been asked to hand over the saroops they have printed to Gurdwara Guru Nanak, where they will be checked for errors or alterations.

‘Arrests for ardas not fair’

On the arrest of youths for performing ardas of Khalistan at Takht Damdama Sahib and Akal Takht on the call of a US-based secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the Sikh clergy said, “Arresting Sikh youths for performing ardas in gurdwaras is not fair.”

“Performing ardas is the religious duty of every Sikh. A Sikh always vows to the concept of Raj Karega Khalsa (Khalsa will rule) through ardas. However, performing it or getting it performed for money is not Sikhism. The Sikh youths should be conscious of the provocative statements,” said Giani Harpreet Singh.