Takht urges Centre not to ban Kartarpur pilgrimage

cities Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, AMRITSAR
Apprehending travel ban on Indian devotees visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur as a precaution against coronavirus outbreak, Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, on Friday asked the Union government not to stop the pilgrimage.

“The pilgrimage should not be stopped. Unless the Government of India is going to impose a travel ban on all foreign countries, it should not impose any ban on the devotees visiting the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara,” said Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh while talking to the media.

He also appealed the people to take precautions and pray for saving the world from coronavirus outbreak.

Replying to a query about decision to close gurdwaras in England for devotees on weekends due to coronavirus, he said: “The authorities there are capable of taking decisions. They have taken the decision as per the circumstances.”

