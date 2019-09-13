Tamhini ghat in Pune district crosses 8,900 mm rainfall mark

cities

PUNE: Tamhini ghat in Pune district has registered its highest rainfall this season, crossing the 8,900 mm mark on Thursday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), between June 1 and September 12, Tamhini ghat recorded 8,912 mm rainfall leaving behind Cherrapunji at 6,529 mm of rainfall. Along with Tamhini, many other hill stations in western Maharashtra have recorded intense rainfall in the on-going monsoon season.

“Not only Tamhini but many stations, specifically from Western Maharashtra have recorded heavy rainfall during this year,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at the IMD, Pune.

According to Kashyapi, “the orography of the Sahyadri range created a huge convergence over the region which generated a huge cloud mass especially over the ghat sections and resulted in extremely heavy rain,”

Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, head of IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre at Guwahati said IMD has already forecast below normal rainfall for the northeastern states. “Still we have to wait till the monsoon ends to compare Cherrapunji with other stations,” he said.

Along with Tahmini, Amboli in Konkan region has recorded 8,910 mm of rainfall, followed by Shirgaon (8,635 mm), Jor near Wai with 8,219 mm, Patharpunj near Patan with 8,145 mm and Mahabaleshwar with 8,000 mm rainfall.

IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region in the next 24 hours; heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh during the subsequent 48 hours and over East Rajasthan during next 48 hours.

This is due to low pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh and related weather systems.

