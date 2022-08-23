Tamil Nadu: Two Bangladesh citizens held for staying without visa for a year
The two when inquired admitted that they are working in a private firm for the past one-year without any visa. The Bangladesh nationals passports were seized by the police.
The Perundurai police arrested two Bangladesh nationals for staying in Erdoe, Tamil Nadu without visa. Based on information, the police raided a premises at Panikkampalayam on Monday, where they found two persons identified as Samsusjoman Sardar (39) and Allaudin Gazi (33) staying without proper permit.
Also Read| Chennai woman files complaint after finding insect crawling in her food
The two when inquired admitted that they are working in a private firm for the past one-year without any visa. The police arrested them and registered a case under section 3 (2) (c) read with 14 of the Foreigners Act and 3 (3) Passport (entry to India) Act. The Bangladesh nationals passports were seized by the police. They were later taken to Puzal prison in Chennai and were remanded there, police said.
-
Karnataka : Congress postpones protest in Kodagu due to prohibitory orders
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said with district administration clamping prohibitory orders in Kodagu, his party has decided to "postpone" its protest by laying a siege to district police headquarters, as government's orders should not be defied. Speaking to reporters here, he said the protest was a party programme and not personal, so after discussion with state president and leaders, it has been decided to postpone it.
-
Northern railways to soon restore services on unaffected portions of Kangra Valley heritage line
Three days after the bridge on Chakki River was washed away in a flashflood, Northern Railway officials said repair works were being carried out at war footing, and services will soon be resumed on unaffected portions of the Kangra Valley heritage track. The officials said it may take longer to restore services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar narrow gauge line,which has been damaged at several places due to shooting stones, and flashfloods.
-
Karnataka: Elephants and dogs roped in to catch leopard in Belagavi
The Karnataka Forest Department has launched an operation to catch a leopard which has been spotted at various locations in Belagavi. As a precautionary measure, many schools in Belagavi have been shut for the last two weeks. The leopard is said to be on the premises of the Golf Club of Belagavi located in the centre of the city.
-
‘My food my choice’: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra on BJP's meat remark
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, came to his father's defence after the state BJP targeted the leader of opposition for allegedly visiting a temple after eating meat. The incident happened in the communally sensitive Kodagu district, where police imposed prohibitory orders from August 24 to 27 earlier today, to maintain law and order. BJP leaders accused Siddaramaiah of hurting religious sentiments.
-
Sonali Phogat’s autopsy to be conducted in Goa on Wednesday
The Goa Medical College and Hospital has constituted a two-member committee of forensic specialists to conduct the post-mortem examination on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat who passed away at her home in Goa's Anjuna on Tuesday morning of suspected heart attack. The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death, but said that they do not suspect any foul play.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics