e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 18, 2019

Tanker runs over 28-yr-old pillion rider in Thane

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2019 00:01 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

A 28-year-old man, riding pillion on a bike, died on Thursday after he fell from the two-wheeler and was run over by a tanker on the Mumbra bypass.

The driver of the tanker, Shabik Khan, 32, fled from the spot, but Mumbra police eventually arrested and booked him for rash and negligent driving.

According to the police, the victim, Azhar Salamat Shaikh, and his friend Ashif Shaikh, 25, were riding towards Majiwada via the Mumbra bypass road. “At the end of the road, near Retibunder, Ashif, lost control of the vehicle. The bike skidded and both fell off the bike,” said Madhukar Kad, senior inspector from Mumbra police station.

A tanker, which was approaching at a high speed, ran over both friends. While Ashif escaped with injuries to his leg and hand, Azhar sustained severe injuries and died.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 00:01 IST

more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss