Tanker runs over 28-yr-old pillion rider in Thane

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 00:01 IST

A 28-year-old man, riding pillion on a bike, died on Thursday after he fell from the two-wheeler and was run over by a tanker on the Mumbra bypass.

The driver of the tanker, Shabik Khan, 32, fled from the spot, but Mumbra police eventually arrested and booked him for rash and negligent driving.

According to the police, the victim, Azhar Salamat Shaikh, and his friend Ashif Shaikh, 25, were riding towards Majiwada via the Mumbra bypass road. “At the end of the road, near Retibunder, Ashif, lost control of the vehicle. The bike skidded and both fell off the bike,” said Madhukar Kad, senior inspector from Mumbra police station.

A tanker, which was approaching at a high speed, ran over both friends. While Ashif escaped with injuries to his leg and hand, Azhar sustained severe injuries and died.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 00:01 IST