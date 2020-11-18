Tanveer Sanman postponed, prize money to aid theatre backstage workers

cities

PUNE Tanveer Sanman, an annual event, organised by Roopvedh Pratisthan, has been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions and instead the price money of the award and the expenses of holding the function will now go towards the well being of backstage workers of theatre in Pune and Mumbai.

Roopvedh Pratisthan was established in 2004 by late Dr Shriram Lagu, a veteran of the Marathi theatre, who is often known best for his role as the ‘Natsamrat.’

Tanveer Sanman is held in memory of Dr Lagoo and his wife Deepa’s son Tanveer who died during an incident. The award ceremony is usually held at Yeshwantrao Chavan Auditorium in Kothrud for the past 16 years. This year due to Covid-19, it was held online and instead of honouring members from the theatre fraternity, the amount of Rs 5 lakh was awarded to the well-being of the backstage workers.

“Dr Shriram Lagoo was well aware of the economic instability that behind-the-scenes artists always face, and for many years he has contributed towards the artists’ retirement fund from the money he received for his theatrical performances,” said Deepa Lagoo, his wife and secretary of Roopvedh Pratisthan.

“This year as the theatres are closed due to the pandemic it has affected many of the backstage workers who are often on daily wages, hence we are awarding the entire amount of the award and of holding the function to the ‘Marathi Natak Samoha,’ who has been working diligently to help backstage workers live with dignity through these hard times,” she said.

Since May 2020, the Marathi Natak Samoha has been taking care of 341 backstage workers by giving them Rs 2,500 per month as an aid.

Present for the online function was theatre director Chandrakant Kulkarni who spoke about the problems that these backstage workers faced and how this organisation helped them during these tough times.

Actor Prashant Damle said, “ Every person working behind the scenes in theatre is important, they have specialised skill sets that help us perform better in front of the audience. They are part of the theatre family and it is our duty to protect them and come to their aid when in need.”

Tanveer Sanman which comes with price money of Rs 1.5 lakh and insignia has till date being awarded to Ibrahim Alkazi, Bhalchandra Pendharkar, Vijay Tendulkar, Satyadev Dubey, Vijaya Mehta, G P Deshpande, Kanhayyalal, Sulbha Deshpande, Satish Alekar, Nasiruddin Shah.

Along with the senior artistes, a new artiste is awarded the Tanveer Rang Dharmi Award, which has an amount of Rs 40,000 since 2005.