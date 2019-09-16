Tanzanian woman held with 2 kg heroin in Kapurthala

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:02 IST

Kapurthala police arrested a Tanzanian woman and seized 2 kg heroin from her on Sunday. The accused—Rehma—was living in New Delhi.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police, Satinder Singh said she was visiting India on a business visa and living with her relatives. She had earlier supplied drugs five times in other cities in Punjab and was caught supplying drugs in Kapurthala district. The accused is still being interrogated.

Police said they acted on a tip off. “We were checking people at Dainwind village in Kapurthala where we detained the accused woman on the basis of suspicion. We caught her with heroin, but Ninder Singh, resident of Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division, who was to receive the delivery absconded after the women was arrested,” the SSP said.

Ninder’s father Charan Singh is serving a sentence in an NDPS case, while two of his brothers are lodged in jail in drugs cases. Efforts are underway to nab Ninder Singh, the SSP said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at Kotwali police station in Kapurthala.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 01:02 IST