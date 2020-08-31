e-paper
Home / Cities / Tanzanian woman shot in leg, robbed of ₹9,000 in Ludhiana

Tanzanian woman shot in leg, robbed of ₹9,000 in Ludhiana

The incident took place after they celebrated the accused’s birthday at a hotel on Ferozepur road

cities Updated: Aug 31, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A Tanzanian-national woman was shot at on the leg and robbed of ₹9,000 by a man after both celebrated his birthday at a hotel on Ferozepur road, police said on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Magnaza Janite Comen Roger, 32. She is pursuing BBA from Lovely Professional University. The woman sustained a bullet injury on the leg and was taken to a private hospital.

In her complaint to the police, Magnaza said that on August 29 she came to Ludhiana to meet her sister Charity Jon who lives on Ferozepur road. On Sunday night, she had received a call from her friend, Tisha, a resident of Hyderabad, inviting the 32-year-old to attend her friend’s birthday party in Sarabha Nagar.

Magnaza said that at around 11 pm on August 29, the accused came to pick her up. The duo went to a hotel where they both celebrated the accused’s birthday. On Sunday, at around 4 am, the accused offered to drop Magnaza at her sister’s place on his bike. When they reached near Government Senior Secondary School, Sarabha Nagar, the accused stopped the vehicle and pointed a gun at her.

“He robbed me of ₹9,000 He then asked to give him my watch and mobile phone to which I refused. The accused tried to snatch it and when I resisted, he shot me in the leg. Later, he fled the spot,” the victim said.

The woman called her sister who took her to a private hospital. Thereafter the police were informed about the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, city 3) Sameer Verma said that the victim was not known to the accused. She met him for the first time to celebrate his birthday. The woman has given the accused’s phone number to the police, who are trying to trace him.

A case under Sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Division Number 5 police station.

