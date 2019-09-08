Tarn Taran blast: Police yet to disclose motive; suspects still at large

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:20 IST

Even after the passage of three days, police were yet to disclose the motive of those killed and injured in the blast that occurred in an abandoned plot near Pandoori Gola village on Tarn Taran-Khadoor Sahib link road, 10 kms from the district headquarters.

Bikramjit Singh, 22, of Kadgill village and Harpreet Singh, 19, of Bachre village had died on the spot while Gurjant Singh, 27, of Bachre village had suffered serious injuries in the Wednesday night incident.

“The investigation into the matter is still underway,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Goindwal Sahib, Ravinderpal Singh. Till Friday, police had rounded up more than hundred suspects, but did not show any arrest. Most of those detained are suspected to be involved in separatist activities. However, the hunt for the suspects continued by the police on Saturday.

A senior police official said, “The operation to arrest suspects – Harjit and one Manpreet Singh of Muradpura locality in Tarn Taran– is on. It was found that Manpreet had links with some separatist elements in abroad and he had been receiving funding from them.”

When asked about any arrest into the case, the DSP said, “Raids to arrest suspects are being conducted by crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Tarn Taran police.” In-charge of the CIA, Harit Sharma, said, “I have been directed not to disclose anything to media.”

Inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Surinderpal Singh Parmar said, “The matter is being investigated at local level and Tarn Taran police officials can brief about the investigation.”

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Dhruv Dahiya, and other senior cops did not respond to the several calls made by HT.

Meanwhile, the teams of national investigation agency (NIA) and national security guards (NSG) returned after inspecting the site, confirmed the DSP.

Earlier, police had said the trio was digging the earth either to excavate or hide the explosives. Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh, however, had said on Friday that the trio was trying to make a bomb in a bottle.

