e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Tarn Taran police seize 9kg heroin at Indo-Pak border, nab 2

Tarn Taran police seize 9kg heroin at Indo-Pak border, nab 2

Cops said the consignment, concealed in plastic bottles and smuggled from Pakistan, was buried one-feet deep in a field across the barbed fence.

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

The police on Tuesday recovered 9.12kg heroin hidden in a field situated across fence at border outpost (BoP) Kulwant in Patti sub-division here. Two persons have been arrested for smuggling the contraband.

Police said the consignment, concealed in plastic bottles and smuggled from Pakistan side, was buried one-feet deep into the ground.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga (25) and Gursahib Singh alias Bhakki (27) of Dall village falling under Bhikhiwind sub-division.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said they had received a tip-off that the accused had ordered drugs from across the border. “We were also informed that a consignment of heroin had already been smuggled in and hidden in a field across the fence,” he said.

A team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kamaljeet Singh recovered the heroin near pillar number 176. The consignment was buried one-feet deep and concealed in six plastic bottles, the DSP said, adding that after the heroin recovery, duo was arrested.

The accused have been booked under sections 21-29-61-85 of the NDPS Act at the Sadar Patti police station.

Earlier on May 28, the Tarn Taran police had recovered 8kg heroin that was also hidden in a field across the barbed fence at the border. This year, the district police have recovered 52kg heroin, including 37kg during the lockdown period.

top news
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
103-yr-old man is walking marathon in his garden to raise funds for Covid research
103-yr-old man is walking marathon in his garden to raise funds for Covid research
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In