Tarn Taran police seize 9kg heroin at Indo-Pak border, nab 2

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:17 IST

The police on Tuesday recovered 9.12kg heroin hidden in a field situated across fence at border outpost (BoP) Kulwant in Patti sub-division here. Two persons have been arrested for smuggling the contraband.

Police said the consignment, concealed in plastic bottles and smuggled from Pakistan side, was buried one-feet deep into the ground.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga (25) and Gursahib Singh alias Bhakki (27) of Dall village falling under Bhikhiwind sub-division.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said they had received a tip-off that the accused had ordered drugs from across the border. “We were also informed that a consignment of heroin had already been smuggled in and hidden in a field across the fence,” he said.

A team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kamaljeet Singh recovered the heroin near pillar number 176. The consignment was buried one-feet deep and concealed in six plastic bottles, the DSP said, adding that after the heroin recovery, duo was arrested.

The accused have been booked under sections 21-29-61-85 of the NDPS Act at the Sadar Patti police station.

Earlier on May 28, the Tarn Taran police had recovered 8kg heroin that was also hidden in a field across the barbed fence at the border. This year, the district police have recovered 52kg heroin, including 37kg during the lockdown period.