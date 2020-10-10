Taxi driver held with 105gm heroin in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 18:50 IST

A taxi driver was held with 105gm heroin near Dholewal Military Complex on Friday.

The accused was identified as Pritam Singh, alias Rinku, of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Lalheri Road, Khanna.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh of the anti-narcotics cell, said Pritam was arrested following a tip-off. He was going to deliver the consignment when the police stopped him for checking and recovered 105gm heroin from his pocket.

He said Pritam took to drug peddling to make easy money. They are looking into his past criminal record.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 6 police station.