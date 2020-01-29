Teacher suspended for FB comment favouring actor Shabana Azmi

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 20:09 IST

Noida: A teacher of a government school in Dadri near Delhi has been suspended for her Facebook post against people making insensitive remarks against Shabana Azmi after the actor met with a car accident recently.

According to education officials, the teacher, Mridula Shukla, had commented against people who targeted Azmi and were wishing for her death after the actor sustained serious injuries in an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18.

“There were people on her Facebook page who were commenting against Azmi and Shukla responded to these in a controversial language, something which a government employee is not allowed to use,” Bal Mukund Prasad, basic education officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

The teacher, who lives with her two children and husband in Gautam Budh Nagar, has been attached to the Chayansa development area till her suspension is revoked.

The authorities said her comments were in violation of the service rules.

“We got an order from the state government (Lucknow) to take action against Shukla for her comment on Facebook. Her post was shown to senior authorities in Lucknow by a few people after which we were directed to suspend her. The post is in violation of service guidelines for Uttar Pradesh government employees,” Prasad said.

Defending herself, teacher said she had no intention of hurting any community or the government with her post.

“I had no intention to hurt any person or community. People were wishing for Azmi’s death which reminded me of the iconic picture of a malnourished child with a vulture in the background in Sudan. I felt bad at the insensitivity of the people who reacted. I am a teacher and a poet, I have been writing on various social media platforms and for publications,” Shukla said.

The photograph mentioned by Shukla was taken by Pulitzer Prize winner Kevin Carter during the 1993 famine in Sudan.

Shukla has penned a collection of poems called ‘Ummido ke Paav Bhaari’ and her second book ‘Datun’ is going to be published in the month of February.

“I am submitting my written explanation to the department as the matter is between me and them (the government). I agree that a government employee is bound by rules and regulations. I am hoping that my explanation will be accepted by the department. For now, I have been suspended, I have a family at home and I don’t want anybody to face any implications because of my post,” Shukla said.

The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar BN Singh said the matter is with the education department and he is not involved in the matter.