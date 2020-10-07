e-paper
Home / Cities / Technical snag at Nallasopara delays Mumbai local train services on western line

Technical snag at Nallasopara delays Mumbai local train services on western line

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 01:08 IST
Ram Parmar and Aroosa Ahmed
Ram Parmar and Aroosa Ahmed
         

A snag in the overhead equipment (OHE) near Nallasopara resulted in the disruption of local train services on the Western line on Tuesday morning.

The snag occurred on the pantograph of the Jammu Tawi-Bandra Terminus parcel express heading towards Mumbai, Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway said.

The incident was reported at 6.30am and the snag was resolved by 1.50pm.

As the problem in the overhead wires occurred on the fast line, train services were diverted to the slow lines. There were no cancellations of suburban local trains but several services witnessed a delay.

“Due to the OHE problem on fast line between Nallasopara and Virar, trains are running on up local line between Virar and Vasai Road railway stations. The other three lines are fully operative. Restoration work is in full swing and the up line is expected to be restored in 3 hours,” the Western Railway tweeted.

A long-distance train, Ghazipur- Bandra Terminus (BDTS) was held up at Nallasopara on platform 4 from 6.35pm owing to the glitch. The other long-distance parcel trains were diverted on the slow local lines’ route and passengers were informed about all diversions through announcements, said Thakur.

The zonal railway has formed a committee to determine the cause for the snag.

Western Railway operates 506 local train services for employees working in essential services everyday.

