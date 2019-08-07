Techies in line to become primary teachers in UP

india

Job security and handsome salary in government jobs are attracting youths from different academic streams, so much so that they are seen opting for courses that will help them get job of a primary school teacher in government-run schools in Uttar Pradesh.

A survey at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET)-Prayagraj reveals that students from different academic background have taken admission in Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course, which is one of optional courses essential for an individual to be appointed as an assistant teacher in a primary school as per the NCTE norms.

Academic data of the institute shows that youngsters with BTech/BE in wide ranging branches like electronics and communication engineering, civil engineering, agricultural engineering as well as mechanical and computer science engineering to those with degrees like BCA and even BSc (Honours) in Agriculture have enrolled for the DElEd course.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Urvesh Kumar Yadav, a BTech in mechanical engineering says interest in teaching and the job security that a teacher in a government-run primary school enjoys prompted him to enrol for the course.

Satyam Mishra of Azamgarh, who is BTech in electronics and communication engineering from Feroze Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Rae Bareli says that he wanted a government job right from the start and even his parents were keen on this. “So I also opted for DElEd course to fulfil my dream,” he shares.

No different is Shadab Ahmed Siddiqui who has completed BSc (Honours) in Agriculture from Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), Prayagraj.

“I have no hesitation in accepting that it is the desire to have a government job that drove me to take admission in this course. After this, I plan to attain the other eligibility criterion to become an assistant teacher in a government primary school here in UP,” he added.

Smita from Chandauli having a BTech in electronics and communication engineering degree from Purvanchal University also has taken admission in DElEd course for this very reason.

Here at DIET, this craze for job as a teacher in government primary school has also driven many other BTech qualified engineers like Abhishek Yadav, Alok Kumar Gupta, Krishnanand Kushwaha, Shivam Kumar Jaiswal, Reshu Aman Sonkar, Pradeep Mishra, Rajnish Yadav, Krishna Kumar, Somesh Bajpayee, Vibuti Narayan, Saumya, Asmita, Vivek Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Mishra, Ram Mohan Patel, Shivam Patel, Suraj Vishwakarma and Prashant Kumar Maurya among others to take admission in DElEd course at DIET-Prayagraj where the training formally kick-started on Tuesday.

Here admission to 158 seats out of total 200 is over and admissions to the remaining seats would take place in the second phase of the exercise from August 16.

DIET-Prayagraj principal PN Srivastava maintains that professional degree holders becoming teachers would help bring about qualitative improvement in teaching in government-run primary schools of the state.

In UP the process to become a teacher is toughest

The road to becoming a teacher in government-run primary school in UP is not easy. Many consider the process to be toughest in the country. As per the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines, in other states the minimum qualification for taking admission in DElEd course is intermediate whereas in UP one needs to be a graduate for enrolling in DElEd course. After the 2-year DElEd course, an aspirant needs to qualify UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET) or Central TET (CTET). In others states, this is enough to apply for the job of a teacher in government primary school. But in UP an aspirant also needs to clear the assistant teacher’s eligibility exam—dubbed ‘super TET’ by many— to get an appointment on merit basis.

