e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Technical error leaves MSRDC collect less toll on Pune-Mumbai e-way

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:33 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) revised toll charges on the Pune- Mumbai expressway from October 21.

According to MSRDC officials, a technical glitch led contractor to charge less than the agreed amount as per the notification released by Public Works Department (PWD) dated August 9, 2004. Hence, Rs 138 was charged against the actual Rs 173 for cars and similar four-wheelers (at Talegaon and Khalapur toll plazas), as mentioned in the notification.

Similarly, the contractor charged Rs 115 against the actual Rs 138 for cars and similar four-wheelers at Kusgaon toll plaza, as per the notification.

Sunil Bhalerao, software development engineer (SDE), MSRDC, clarified that there is no hike in toll rates on the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

He said, “There has been no hike in toll rates. As a result of a technical glitch, the amount charged was incorrect and the same amount was displayed at the plazas. We have updated our system and rates will be charged according to the notification only.”

The toll officials were unable to comment on the time since when the system was showing undercharged rates.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 20:33 IST

top news
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Malaysia PM Mahathir stands by criticism of India on Kashmir issue
Malaysia PM Mahathir stands by criticism of India on Kashmir issue
3 JeM operatives killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir
3 JeM operatives killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Padnekar interview || Saand Ki Aankh || AUR BATAO
Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Padnekar interview || Saand Ki Aankh || AUR BATAO
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities