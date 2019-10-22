Technical error leaves MSRDC collect less toll on Pune-Mumbai e-way

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:33 IST

Pune: Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) revised toll charges on the Pune- Mumbai expressway from October 21.

According to MSRDC officials, a technical glitch led contractor to charge less than the agreed amount as per the notification released by Public Works Department (PWD) dated August 9, 2004. Hence, Rs 138 was charged against the actual Rs 173 for cars and similar four-wheelers (at Talegaon and Khalapur toll plazas), as mentioned in the notification.

Similarly, the contractor charged Rs 115 against the actual Rs 138 for cars and similar four-wheelers at Kusgaon toll plaza, as per the notification.

Sunil Bhalerao, software development engineer (SDE), MSRDC, clarified that there is no hike in toll rates on the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

He said, “There has been no hike in toll rates. As a result of a technical glitch, the amount charged was incorrect and the same amount was displayed at the plazas. We have updated our system and rates will be charged according to the notification only.”

The toll officials were unable to comment on the time since when the system was showing undercharged rates.

