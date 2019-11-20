Technical glitch slows server, SSC exam online submission form deadline extended

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:50 IST

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the last day of completing the online form filling procedure for State Secondary Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exams of February-March 2020 to November 30.

The November 5 deadline was pushed to November 20, and it has now been extended for the third time due to technical issues faced by schools.

Sanjay Shendge, principal, Seth Dagaduram Katariya English Medium High School said, “The website is very slow and hangs. We were all worried as November 20 was the last day for submitting the forms. Deadline extension is a welcome step as thousands of students appear for SSC exams and no one wants to miss it due to technical issues.”

“Some schools are unable to fill exam forms online due to technical glitches. So, we decided to extend the date of submission for regular and repeater students. Students can fill forms online with regular fees. Those who are unable to submit forms within deadline can fill application forms online with late fees till December 10,” said Ashok Bhosale, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education.