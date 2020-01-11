e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Teen biker dies in Thane hit-and-run

cities Updated: Jan 11, 2020 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Thane A 19-year-old biker died after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Diva on Thursday morning. He was found lying on the road by an autorickshaw driver who alerted the police.

Mayur Patil, a resident of Mumbra Devi Colony, was riding his bike near the dumping ground on Diva Shil Road when the accident took place.

A police officer from Mumbra said, “Around 8.15 am on Thursday, Patil was riding his bike along Diva Shil road when he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle. The driver ran away without getting any medical help for Patil. Auto driver, Surendra Saitvadekar, 43, saw the teenager lying on the road and filed a complaint.”

The Mumbra police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against unknown vehicle driver.

