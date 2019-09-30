e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Teen’s skeleton found in septic tank in Maharashtra’s Wada after three years

The victim’s cousin was arrested on Saturday, after he confessed to the murder and revealed that he had disposed the body in the septic tank of the farm house.

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:15 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustan Times, Palghar
The victim was murdered by his cousin who threw the body in a septic tank at the farmhouse where they both worked.
The victim was murdered by his cousin who threw the body in a septic tank at the farmhouse where they both worked. (Representational Image)
         

The Palghar Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a 22-year-old man from Kerala for the murder of his 16-year-old cousin brother, on December 28, 2016, at a farmhouse in Wada at Palghar, Maharashtra.

The man was arrested on Saturday, after he confessed to the murder and revealed that he had disposed the body in the septic tank of the farm house.

The victim, Aminul Haque Mohammed Mumtaz Ali, from Rajali village in Assam, worked as a migrant labourer at the farmhouse. The accused, Mansur Mohammed Akbar Ali, worked in the same farmhouse.

“On December 28, 2016, Mansur argued with Aminul and hit him on the head with a lathi (stick). Aminul died at the spot,” said Mansinh Patil, assistant police inspector, ATS, Palghar.

Mansur threw the body into the septic tank and then joined the farmhouse’s manager in filing a missing complaint with the Wada police. Mansur continued to work at the same farmhouse for over a year after the murder.

“We started to investigate the case, as we suspected Aminul may have joined anti-national forces,” said Patil. “When we concluded that Aminul was not involved in anti-national activities, we questioned Mansur, who had started working at a brick kiln in Perambavoor village, Ernakulam district, Kerala, by then. During interrogation, Mansur confessed to the murder and even led us to the septic tank where the skeletal remains of the victim were found,” said Patil.

The accused had even used Aminul’s phone after the murder and later thrown away the SIM card to avoid being detected. “That was a major clue to Mansur’s involvement in the murder,” said Patil. The accused was charged under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced before the Jawhar court and remanded in police custody till October 1, said Patil.

The ATS has sent the skeletal remains for DNA analysis and is awaiting the report.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:07 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News