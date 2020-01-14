Teen on scooter wearing helmet dies as crane runs over her in Pune

pune

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 16:28 IST

PUNE: A 17-year-old girl on scooter was run over by a crane on Bundgarden road in Pune on Tuesday morning. The girl, who was wearing a helmet, was identified as Diksha Narhari Ogale, 17, a resident of Sai Park in Gokul Colony area of Dighi, according to a police official.

As per Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the eligibility for obtaining a Learner’s Licence for a private motor vehicle for a vehicle of 50 CC engine capacity and without any gear, is 16 years (if the applicant’s parents or guardians give their consent). The minimum age to apply for a permanent licence to drive a private motor vehicle is 18 years.

According to the police, the minor was heading towards Yerawada bridge via Bundgarden road on a red Honda Dio DX (109.19 cc) when her vehicle slipped from the separation formed by part-concrete-part-tar road that leads towards the Yerawada bridge. She was Class 11 science student at Kendriya Vidyalay in Pune.

The crane had finished its work for the day at a construction site of Pune metro and was heading out, according to the police. Investigation is on to check on the teen’s legality to drive the scooter.

“The crane and the moped were going in the same direction, next to each other. The height difference between the tar road and the concrete patch caused her vehicle to slip and the crane ran over her head,” said Hawaldar Arjun Kamble who was at Sassoon General Hospital to collect an advance report from the doctor.

The victim was driving from the curve near Five Star Apartment, located 1 km away Mangaldas police outpost, when the incident happened, a police official said.

The teenager is survived by her parents - Narhari Ogale (68) and Vishakha Ogale (61) and elder sister Sheetal Gaikwad who is married to a man named Santosh Gaikwad. Narhari retired as a head clerk around 6-7 years ago from the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) Centre in Dighi of the Border Road Organisation (BRO).

“She had gone to Ruby Hall hospital to get medicine for her mother and also get a check-up done for herself. She was returning home when the incident happened. As the tyres of the crane went over her head, even the helmet could not save her,” said Dattatray Waghmare, the victim’s uncle.

The victim’s parents were not in a condition to record a statement.

“We are speaking with witnesses from the accident spot. Their testimonies will be considered to verify the exact cause of the accident. A case will be registered against the crane driver,” said Shirish Sardeshpande, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-2.

A case under Section 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code will be registered at Koregaon Park police station against the crane driver, a police official said.