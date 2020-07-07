Teenager rapes 12-year-old neighbour in Greater Noida

cities

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:03 IST

A 12-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a 14-year-old boy on July 4 in an area under the Ecotech 1 police jurisdiction. The boy, who is lives in the same neighbourhood, had sexually assaulted the girl when she was on her ways to the woods to relieve herself, the police said.

The police detained the 14-year-old suspect on Monday based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

In the complaint, the girl’s mother said the boy— who is a class 7 student—sexually assaulted the girl before fleeing and leaving her alone in the alone. Police officers said that the girl’s mother had been out of town at the time of the incident and the girl, who studies in class 5, waited for her to return before informing the family about the assault.

Based on the complaint of the mother, a case was registered at the Ecotech 1 police station under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The girl was raped by her 14-year-old neighbour. She was sent for a medical examination on July 4th itself and the report has confirmed rape. The boy was detained on Monday,” Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women and child safety, said.

The police said the boy will be produced before a judicial magistrate. However, as many as 13 children at the Gautam Budh Nagar juvenile home testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on July 2, members of the Juvenile Justice Board(JJB) sent the boy for a Covid-19 test first. “To avoid any further transmission of the infection, the boy was first tested for Covid-19 at the district hospital. His report came back negative after which he was sent in remand custody to the juvenile home,” Aneet Baghel, a JJB member, said.