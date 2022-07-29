Telangana: Bellampally municipal staffers get memo for not attending minister's birthday
A Municipal Commissioner in Telangana landed in trouble after he issued a show-cause notice to some of his staff for allegedly skipping Minister KT Rama Rao birthday celebrations held in Bellampally town on July 24.
Rama Rao, in a tweet on Friday, said he would not encourage such practices and asked the senior officials to suspend Bellampally Municipal Commissioner for issuing notices to the employees. “I am the last person to encourage sycophancy in politics or administration. Read about an over enthusiastic Municipal commissioner issuing a memo to subordinates for not attending my birthday celebrations! Have asked @cdmatelangana to suspend the MC for his absurd behaviour,” KTR tweeted.
The Municipal Commissioner, in the notice, instructed the officials to reply within 24 hours, else action would be taken. G Gangadhar, the Municipal Commissioner of Bellampally, did not answer phone calls. Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, in a tweet, slammed the TRS government asking whether Telangana was transformed into monarchy from governance by elected representatives.
"Govt of Telangana has issued a memo to employees asking them to explain why they didn’t attend Prince KTR’s birthday bash on 24th Jul. Last we knew, Telangana still had a government that was elected to serve people or has it transformed into a monarchy, fiefdom of KCR family?,” Malviya tweeted.
Of women, by women, for women: A tiny library for a big cause
The Sister Library, at its core, is a community-owned feminist library. It is by no means the first in the city. Started by artist Aqui Thami in 2018 as a travelling library, Sister Library found a home in Bandra a year later. Thami says the library—which sports a deep pink, bordering on red walls—isn't meant to be a “hangout” spot, where people can sit with their libraries. The library is minded by children from Dharavi.
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.
Nawab Malik says forgery done before he bought Goawala Compound
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Friday questioned why the original owner of the Goawala Compound land, Munira Plumber, failed to take action for almost 23 years after she stopped receiving rent despite being the 'owner' of the compound. Arguing the bail plea, Malik's lawyer Amit Desai on Friday stated that the NCP leader was a genuine buyer and not involved in act of money laundering as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate.
