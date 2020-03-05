e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Temples prepare for coronavirus

Temples prepare for coronavirus

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune Many popular temples in Maharashtra have put in place an advisory backed with steps to prevent spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus). While in Pandharpur and Trimbakeshwar, the temple authorities have asked the staff to wear masks and maintain cleanliness, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi has also stepped up cleanliness activities. Staff have been asked to clean temple premises five times a day as against the regular practice of three times.

The Shirdi temple trust that runs two hospitals has set up one isolation ward at both places in Shirdi. The temple has also decided to carry out mass awareness programme among devotees about cleanliness.

top news
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Coronavirus threat reschedules India-EU Summit, PM Modi cancels visit: MEA
Coronavirus threat reschedules India-EU Summit, PM Modi cancels visit: MEA
2 Coronavirus cases from Hyderabad referred to Pune’s NIV emerge negative
2 Coronavirus cases from Hyderabad referred to Pune’s NIV emerge negative
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Cybercriminals are riding on ‘coronavirus’ search interest to target users
Cybercriminals are riding on ‘coronavirus’ search interest to target users
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities