Temples prepare for coronavirus

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:38 IST

Pune Many popular temples in Maharashtra have put in place an advisory backed with steps to prevent spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus). While in Pandharpur and Trimbakeshwar, the temple authorities have asked the staff to wear masks and maintain cleanliness, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi has also stepped up cleanliness activities. Staff have been asked to clean temple premises five times a day as against the regular practice of three times.

The Shirdi temple trust that runs two hospitals has set up one isolation ward at both places in Shirdi. The temple has also decided to carry out mass awareness programme among devotees about cleanliness.