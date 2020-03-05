Tempo topples on EEH, 2 hurt

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:59 IST

A goods carrier tempo ferrying chickens toppled after crashing into the barricades on Eastern Express Highway near Teen Hath Naka on Wednesday morning.

The tempo also hit two other vehicles. The driver and cleaner of one the tempo sustained minor injuries.“The accident took place around 5.15am. The tempo, heading towards Mumbai, didn’t notice the barricades and lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident,” said an official from Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

“Tempo driver Akil Ahmed, 38, and cleaner Sayyed Ali Shaikh, 35, were injured,” said the RDMC official. The tempo also collided with two other vehicles coming from Ghodbunder Road.

“The tempo collided with a container and a tanker. However, no one was injured,” said a traffic official. As the incident happened during early morning hours, it did not disrupt traffic.