e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Tempo topples on EEH, 2 hurt

Tempo topples on EEH, 2 hurt

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:59 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

A goods carrier tempo ferrying chickens toppled after crashing into the barricades on Eastern Express Highway near Teen Hath Naka on Wednesday morning.

The tempo also hit two other vehicles. The driver and cleaner of one the tempo sustained minor injuries.“The accident took place around 5.15am. The tempo, heading towards Mumbai, didn’t notice the barricades and lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident,” said an official from Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

“Tempo driver Akil Ahmed, 38, and cleaner Sayyed Ali Shaikh, 35, were injured,” said the RDMC official. The tempo also collided with two other vehicles coming from Ghodbunder Road.

“The tempo collided with a container and a tanker. However, no one was injured,” said a traffic official. As the incident happened during early morning hours, it did not disrupt traffic.

top news
215 people who met Italian tourists in Rajasthan under coronavirus scanner
215 people who met Italian tourists in Rajasthan under coronavirus scanner
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities