Ten fresh dengue cases in Lucknow

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:19 IST

Ten fresh dengue cases were reported here on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state capital to 277 this year.

The cases were reported from Malihabad, Ruchi Khand, Radhikapur, Takrohi, Sharda Nagar, South City, Alamnagar, Arjunganj and Indira Nagar. Ruchi Khand and Bangla Bazaar have been reporting the cases consistently this season.

“Rain is connected directly with mosquito breeding. Hence, we need to cut the resource for mosquito breeding — stagnant water in our homes and surroundings,” said Dr Raman Kumar, president of the Academy of Family Physicians of India in a press statement.

Experts have said prevention is the best way to check dengue.

“Parents should make sure children wear full-sleeved shirts and trousers. Adults too need to keep themselves covered to avoid mosquito bite,” said Dr Adarsh Kumar, a city-based surgeon.

With heavy rain lashing the city on Thursday and Friday, the threat of dengue has increased and precaution is the only solution to check dengue from spreading.

“Safety from dengue requires a very simple thing, clean surroundings, so that mosquito cannot breed,” said Dr Kumar.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 21:19 IST