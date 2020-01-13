Ten years on , no clues on who killed RTI activist Satish Shetty

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:29 IST

In April 2018, in its final closure report submitted before additional sessions judge VK Kadam , CBI stated that no new evidence came up during investigation against the persons named in the first information report (FIR) and closed case against nine persons including top executive of infrastructure firm. The probe agency, whose report came days after CBI court in Pune discharged same top infra firm officials named in an alleged land grabbing case that Shetty was working on prior to his murder.

The Central agency, While on one hand has made it clear that it will continue to pursue case against two out of 11 persons named in the FIR even as there has no been no substantial progress besides filing chargesheet against former assistant inspector Namdeo Kauthale and former inspector BR Andhalkar.

Another prominent RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar , who has been actively involved in protection of citizen rights said “The method in handling such an important case of Satish Shetty has sent a message that powerful criminals can go scot free if you have access to money and contacts. As 84 activists were assassinated post Shetty killing across the country and all this has happened in progressive states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. The criminal justice system has to deliver justice to the common man and not obliterate justice.”

Earlier too in 2014, CBI had closed the Shetty murder case in the absence of “prosecutable evidence”, but reopened it in February 2015, after Shetty’s brother Sandeep approached the Bombay high court. “The way this case has been handled shows that if you have money that you can get away with anything. However, the optimism is now with judges with high integrity and moral character and I have hopes from them. I will continue with my quest for justice till the last breath of my life despite the challenges,” said Shetty.

In 2009 itself, slain RTI activist Satish Shetty had filed first information report (FIR) against IRB CMD Virendra Mhaiskar and 12 others for illegally buying state land. The 13 accused persons were named by Shetty in a land grab case orging of documents, in the FIR lodged by him at the Talegaon police station in Oct 2009.

On October 15, 2009, Shetty had lodged a complaint of land grab against 14p persons , including Virendra Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director of Mumbai-based Ideal Road Builders (IRB) Infrastructure Developers Limited. Shetty accused the company and its subsidiary, Aryan Infrastructure Investment Pvt. Ltd., of snatching government and private land totalling 73.88 hectares in Maval Taluks by forging documents and manipulating land records.

In August 2014, the CBI submitted a closure report in the case at Wadgaon Maval court in Pune district following a drawn-out investigation and a chargesheet running into more than 10,000 pages and after failing to name the assailants.

In 2016, the agency filed a supplementary chargesheet against two former police officers former police inspector Bhausaheb Andhalkar and retired sub-inspector Namdev Kauthale, both previously attached to the Pune Rural police, for allegedly conspiring to fabricate and manipulate evidence and shield the real conspirators in Shetty’s murder