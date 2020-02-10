e-paper
TET made must: 7,000 teachers to lose jobs

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:47 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

About 7,000 elementary teachers across Maharashtra are set to lose their jobs for failing to comply with the additional requirement of clearing teachers eligibility test (TET) in time. The Bombay High Court, last week, allowed the state government to go ahead with implementing its policy of clearing TET mandatory for elementary teacher.

A division bench of justice SC Dharmadhikari and justice RI Chagla disposed of the petitions, saying all the teachers were required to obtain the qualification and after failing to clear the test within stipulated period “they must give way to those who possess such qualifications.”

The court was hearing several petitions filed by individual teachers challenging orders issued by the director of education to terminate the elementary teachers who have failed to clear TET by the cut-off date of March 30, 2019.

