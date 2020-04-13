Text mssg to confirm validity of Pune police pass till April 30

cities

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:07 IST

PUNE Pune residents who have been granted passes by the Pune police for vehicle movement, will receive a text message for continuation of validity till April 30.

All those who have applied and do not receive the texts will need to reapply, Pune police said on Monday.

“From the initial requests we realised that most of the people applying for passes are already in the exempted category, but we issued passes anyway. There are various categories, some will continue, some will not,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Crime, Pune.

The orders for vehicle movement and assembly prohibition were issued by the city police on March 22 and were valid between March 23 and April 14.

However, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has declared an extension of the lockdown till April 30.

“We are considering inputs from various stakeholders before giving further orders. More details will be available on Tuesday,” said Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police, Pune.

Passes issued by Pune police till April 10

40,769 issued for hospital visits

22,186 issued for emergency situations, including death and medical issues

8,519 passes issued for serious situations