Home / Chandigarh / Textile unit management in Himachal Pradesh’s Nalagarh industrial town booked after 29 workers test positive for Covid-19

Manager, who tested positive on July 8, had travelled from Bihar on June 27 and gained unauthorised entry into Himachal; company defied guidelines for inter-state movement of employees and workers, too

chandigarh Updated: Jul 10, 2020 11:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
According to the guidelines issued on July 2, the Himachal Pradesh government has directed the registration of all employees/workers coming from other states for the purpose of monitoring and contact tracing.
Shimla: The management of a Nalagarh-based textile mill was booked after 29 workers tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Baddi superintendent of police Rohit Malpani said on Friday that a case has been registered under Sections 34 (common intention), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of Disaster Management of Act against the management of Sara Textiles Ltd.

Malpani said that the company’s manager, Ganesh Shankar Tripathi, was found Covid-19 positive on July 8.

Police found that he travelled from Bihar by train on June 27 and reached Ludhiana the next day. From there, he took a taxi to Dabhota village in Nalagarh in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh but was denied entry as he did not have a pass.

He, however, gained unauthorised entry using an alternative route at night.

He was staying in the company’s residential complex.

The police said he joined duty on July 1. His swab sample was sent for testing on July 6 and turned out positive on July 8 after which samples of his primary contacts were collected.

Malpani said that the company defied government guidelines for inter-state movement of employees and workers, too.

According to the guidelines issued on July 2, the Himachal Pradesh government has directed the registration of all employees/workers coming from other states for the purpose of monitoring and contact tracing. Daily or weekend commuters such as industrialists, traders, suppliers, factory workers may enter and exit by providing details with the district authorities, the guidelines say.

Meanwhile, the Sara Textile Ltd premises and nearby units have been sealed.

The number of infected workers at the textile unit is expected to rise as many samples are yet to be sent for testing.

