Thakur’s provocative speech has hurt state’s image: Rajni Patil

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:56 IST

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, Rajni Patil, on Wednesday lashed out at Union minister of state finance and corporate minister Anurag Thakur for making provocative statement at a Delhi election rally. She said his speech has embarrassed the entire state.

In a statement issued here, Patil said “Himachal is known for its culture and tradition and not for violence. People did not expect such speech from the son of former two-time chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and a person who holds such an important portfolio. Unemployed youth have expectations from young leaders and they believe in them, however, these leaders are talking about destroying the brotherhood.”

“Today the youth of the country is struggling with unemployment and the poor economy has broken the back of every section of the country. Leaders should talk about these issues but they are conspiring to spread hate and violence,” she added.

She said that the Election Commission has taken note of Thakur’s remarks and the government should also take strict action against him.

Thakur was sent notice by the poll body for his election speech where he was heard saying to a gathering, “desh ke gaddaron ko…” leading to the people to reply in unison “...goli maro s****n ko”.