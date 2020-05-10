e-paper
Thane Covid cases cross 700 mark

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 22:59 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
The number of Covid cases in the city has crossed 700 with 41 new cases registered on Sunday. Two Covid patients died, taking the death toll to 26.

The city’s total tally is 712.

The highest increase of 13 cases was recorded in Mumbra; six positive cases were recorded from Rashid Compound and four from Kausa.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “The city reported 41 new Covid positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 712. Two people who had tested positive for Covid died, taking the toll to 26.”

Three wards, Lokmanyanagar, Sawarkarnagar, Wagale Estate and Mumbra have more than 100 cases each.

On Sunday, TMC took action against a mobile accessory stall in Mumbra which was operating despite lockdown orders for non-essential shops. Malvi said, “We have registered a case against the owner under the Epidemic Disease Act. He had set up his shop in a small tempo and was selling items from there.”

