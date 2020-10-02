e-paper
Home / Cities / Thane: Fire erupts in Arcadia Shopping Center of Hiranandani estate; no casualties

Thane: Fire erupts in Arcadia Shopping Center of Hiranandani estate; no casualties

The fire has spread to six shops of in the commercial complex; Three fire engines, two rescue vehicles and three water tankers have been pressed into service to contain the blaze

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2020 10:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Thane
Fire at Hiranandani estate’s Arcadia Shopping Center, Patalipada, Ghodbunder Road, Thane.
Fire at Hiranandani estate’s Arcadia Shopping Center, Patalipada, Ghodbunder Road, Thane.(Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
         

A fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Center, Hiranandani estate, at Ghodbunder in Thane (west) at around 8.10 am on Friday.

The fire has spread to six shops of in the commercial complex. No casualty has been reported so far.

Personnel from Thane Fire Brigade and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) are engaged in firefighting operations at the spot.

Three fire engines, two rescue vehicles and three water tankers have been pressed into service to contain the blaze.

“The fire broke out at around 8.10 am. All teams are at the spot to bring the blaze under control. We are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. No one is injured so far,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC, Thane.

The fire has spread to Wellness Forever Medical Shop, Prime Hardware, Rainbow Shoppe, Citi Wines, Platinum Hardware and Gaurav Sweets in the shopping centre, he added.

