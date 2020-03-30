e-paper
Thane forms panel to provide food to needy

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Thane district collector formed a coordination committee to ensure that the homeless get shelter, food and medicines with help from self-help groups and social organisations. The main role of the committee is to ensure rules and regulations are implemented across the district. “It will have to ensure enough funds and provisions are available through corporate social responsibility or private, social and religious organisations,” said Rajesh Narvekar, collector.

