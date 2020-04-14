e-paper
Thane gets two drive-through Covid testing facilities

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:48 IST
Ankita G Menon
Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday set up a drive-through Covid-19 testing facility at two spots in the city -- Cadbury junction and Kalwa naka.

Residents have to register online and will be given an appointment. Swab samples will be taken and the report will be uploaded online within 24 hours. “The facility, which will be open from 10am to 6pm, has been started to make sure more people get tested for coronavirus. The process will ensure minimum contact with people,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

Around 58 people have registered to avail the facility at Cadbury junction. However, there have been no registrations at Kalwa yet.

The cost of testing is Rs4,500. One will have to come in a four-wheeler. Bikes are not allowed. Those who do not have a four-wheeler, can contact TMC’s fever OPD. They will make provisions for an ambulance. “The testing will be done inside one’s vehicle hence it is important to get registered and submit the receipt along with payment receipt and prescription from a doctor,” added Malvi.

