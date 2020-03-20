Thane man held for setting wife on fire

cities

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:22 IST

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by Shil-Daighar police for setting ablaze his 19-year-old wife on Wednesday. The incident took place after the couple had a fight and the accused poured kerosene on the victim and set her on fire. The woman has suffered 60% burn injuries and is admitted to Thane Civil Hospital.

“The accused, Shahir Devram Parkhe, was arrested on the day of the incident,” said an officer from Shil-Daighar police station, adding that the accused, too, has received burn injuries on his hand.

A case has been filed under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.