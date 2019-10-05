e-paper
Thane, Navi Mumbai get ready for polls

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:22 IST
HT Correspondents
The last day of filing nominations made the picture clear in Thane constituencies. While Sena’s Subhash Bhoir filed nomination papers from Kalyan Rural as an independent, the party gave candidature to actor Deepali Sayyad from Kalwa-Mumbra.

In Kopri Panchpakhadi, Shiv Sena candidate and sitting MLA Eknath Shinde filed his nomination form amid thousands of supporters.

The Congress has fielded Sanjay Ghadigaonkar, who had joined BJP in last election and has now returned to the Congress, from the constituency, while MNS has given candidature to Mahesh Kadam.

In Thane city, BJP candidate Sanjay Kelkar will be facing MNS city president Avinash Jadhav and corporator Suhas Desai from the NCP. Congress corporator Vikrant Chavan too filed his nomination papers from Ovala Majiwada against Sena candidate Pratap Sarnaik.

Former minister Ganesh Naik filed his nomination papers from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, with thousands of supporters accompanying him in a rally.

Naik is a candidate of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, having replaced his younger son Sandeep Naik as the BJP candidate.

Meanwhile, there is rebellion in the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mira-Bhayander as Geeta Jain, former mayor, filed her nomination, after thTe party gave the ticket to sitting MLA Narendra Mehta.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:22 IST

